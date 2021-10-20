Rivalry renewed: Ursuline, Mooney to meet on Saturday’s WKBN Game of the Week

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline and Cardinal Mooney are set to meet from Mineral Ridge High School this Saturday for their week 10 encounter on the Game of the Week.

This is the 68th time that these two rivals will play one another. The Cardinals lead the all-time series, 42-22-3.

High School Football Game of the Week

Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Ursuline (5-3) at Cardinal Mooney (1-8) from Mineral Ridge High School

Last five meetings

Oct. 2, 2020 – Ursuline, 28-23

Oct. 25, 2019 – Ursuline, 20-13

Oct. 19, 2018 – Mooney, 47-14

Oct. 20, 2017 – Mooney, 49-21

Oct. 21, 2014 – Mooney, 13-9

2021 team statistics

Scoring offense: Ursuline, 40.9; Mooney, 12.8

Scoring defense: Ursuline, 37.3; Mooney, 28.6

SVC standings

Ursuline – 1-0 (5-3)

Chaney – 1-0 (3-5)

East – 0-1 (1-6)

Mooney – 0-1 (1-8)

Game notes

— Ursuline had lost its past two games to St. Vincent-St. Mary (49-14) and to Villa Angela (46-28) before topping East, 48-6, on Saturday. Brady Shannon became the school’s all-time leading passer in the winning effort (surpassing Daryll Clark).

— The Irish began the season with a 4-1 mark as they posted signature wins against Bishop Hartley (62-58), Hickory (50-7), Fitch (48-47) and Harding (50-49).

— Cardinal Mooney has lost its last six home games during the regular season.

— Mooney has won just three of its last 21 contests.

— Mooney has dropped two straight since its 23-12 win over Howland on October 2. The Cardinals dropped to 1-8 following their 35-14 loss to Steubenville. Zyere Rogers and Da’qua Douglas each scored on touchdown runs. Ashton O’Brien threw for nearly 150-yards.

— The Cardinals have not had a winning season since 2017 (7-5).