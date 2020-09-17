Rivalry renewed: Cardinal Mooney and Chaney to meet in special Saturday Game of the Week

Cardinal Mooney will host Chaney in the WKBN Game of the Week live Saturday at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and WKBN.com

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney will host Chaney in a special Saturday edition of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

It’s a battle of two of the area’s most storied programs.

Watch the video above as Cardinal Mooney head coach Carl Pelini and Chaney head coach Chris Amill discuss the rivalry.

Saturday’s matchup between the Cowboys and Cardinals will air live at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. It will also be streamed live, free of charge, at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

Cardinal Mooney has won two of the last three head-to-head meetings. That includes last season, when the Cardinals rallied to beat the Cowboys, 13-6 in the 2019 regular season opener.