CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It doesn’t matter the sport; Poland versus Canfield always proves to be one of the best rivalries in not just this area but in the state year after year.

The battle for 224 is the backdrop for this Thursday’s Game of the Week matchup. The two teams have combined to record a 31-7 record this season.

High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Poland (17-3) at Canfield (14-5)

Last 5 Meetings

Dec. 21, 2021 – Poland, 52-50

Dec. 10, 2020 – Poland, 46-35

Feb. 13, 2020 – Poland, 48-38

Dec. 28, 2019 – Canfield, 40-36

Dec. 23, 2017 – Canfield, 45-34

Last Meeting

Poland rallied from a double-digit deficit to top Canfield at home, 52-50, four days prior to Christmas. Connie Cougras led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points (11 in the second half). Canfield featured two players who scored double figures – Alyssa Dill (14) and Cami Hritz (11).

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Poland, 54.1; Canfield, 50.5

Scoring Defense: Canfield, 31.6; Poland, 36.3

Game Notes

The Lady Bulldogs have won 13 of their last 15 games. For the season, Poland’s defense has shined more often than not as they’ve held the opposition to 50 points or less in 17 of their 20 contests.

In their last outing, the Lady Bulldogs were turned away by Howland on Monday, 66-52. On Wednesday (Feb. 2), Poland registered a 49-29 win over South Range to post their 13th league win and the Northeast 8 Conference championship. Connie Cougras and Katie McDonald led the Bulldogs with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Poland is the fifth seed in the Uniontown Lake District. The Lady Bulldogs’ path to the District Semifinal will go through Lakeview in the opener and a possible matchup with the winner of Hubbard and Mooney in the sectional final.

Canfield shares the All-American Conference after edging Howland, 52-51, on Saturday. Alyssa Dill led the Cardinals with 18 points (13 in the second half). Summer Sammarone added 11 for the Lady Cardinals.

The Cardinals have now won seven games in a row. During that stretch, Canfield has allowed just an average of 26.6 points per game to be scored.

This season, Canfield lost four of its five games by a combined total of 10 points.

Canfield is the #14 seed in the Massillon District. The Cardinals open with a matchup with Harding for the third time this season.

Upcoming Schedule

Poland

Feb. 16 – vs. Lakeview (Sectional Semifinal)

Canfield

Feb. 12 – vs. Harding (Sectional Semifinal)