Watch: Dalton vs. Warren JFK high school football

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK hosted Dalton in the Division VII Regional Semifinals Friday night at Mollenkopf Stadium.
The winner of Friday night’s game will face the winner of McDonald/Lucas in the Division VII Regional Final next Friday night.
Watch the video above to hear the pregame thoughts of Eagles’ head coach Dominic Prologo and senior running back Jesse Likens ahead of their meeting with the Bulldogs.
