BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – On WKBN’s High School Girls Basketball Game of the Week, Springfield visits Western Reserve as the MVAC Scarlet Tier will be on display this Thursday.

The Tigers and the Blue Devils are a pair of the best in the area as each have visions of playing well into March.

You’ll have your chance to watch Springfield and Western Reserve collide.

High School Girls Basketball Game of the Week

Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Springfield (10-4) at Western Reserve (8-2)

Last five meetings:

Dec. 11, 2023 – Springfield, 42-41

Jan. 30, 2023 – Springfield, 34-19

Jan. 2, 2023 – Springfield, 34-24

Jan. 31, 2022 – Springfield, 53-35

Jan. 3, 2022 – Springfield, 39-38

Last meeting:

Earlier in the season, Jameka Brungard lifted the Lady Tigers past Western Reserve, 42-41, with the winning basket. Brungard contributed a team-high 13 points while Ava Vecchione added 11.

Team statistics:

Scoring offense: Western Reserve, 50.0; Springfield, 49.4

Scoring defense: Western Reserve, 34.6; Springfield, 37.4

Game notes:

–Springfield dropped four games this season by a total of 15 points.

-The Tigers have won three consecutive games since dropping its previous two matchups with Mooney and South Range.

-Jameka Brungard paced the Tigers with 13 during its last win, 50-24, over Jackson-Milton. Karigan Mullen scored 12 in the win.

–Western Reserve last posted a win in the series with Springfield on January 21, 2021 (66-28).

-The Blue Devils have lost twice this year – once to Springfield by 1 point (42-41) and an overtime setback to Mineral Ridge (62-54) on January 6.

-In each of its last three wins, Western Reserve has topped Mogadore by a point (39-38), over Lowellville by 7 points (37-30) and Hubbard by 9 (46-37).

-In the overtime victory over Mogadore, Quincy Miller led the way with 14 points, and Alyvia Hughes contributed 10. The Devils trailed by 5 (10-5) after the first quarter.

Upcoming schedule:

Springfield

Jan. 20 – at Columbiana

Jan. 22 – at Lowellville

Jan. 25 – Sebring

Western Reserve

Jan. 22 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 25 – at McDonald

Jan. 29 – at Sebring