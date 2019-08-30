NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington will host Farrell in a battle of Pennsylvania state powers Friday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.
Watch the video to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Steelers and Greyhounds.
The game broadcast will begin Friday night at 11PM on FOX Youngstown.
The series is currently tied 6-6 heading into tonight’s action. The last meeting was almost a year ago…to the day. Farrell came away with a 31-19 win in week two of 2018.
Pregame primer: Wilmington hosts Farrell in battle of PA state powers
