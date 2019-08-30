Pregame primer: Wilmington hosts Farrell in battle of PA state powers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Cardinal Mooney rallied past Chaney 13-6 in the regular season opener Thursday night at Rayen Stadium.

Pat Guerrieri scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard plunge, giving the Cardinals the lead for good.

Brian Philibin tallies a pair of field goals, from 28-yards and 23-yards away for Mooney.

Zyere Rodgers finished with 145 rushing yards in the win for Mooney.

Chaney got on the scoreboard in the first quarter, when Keyshaun Davis plunged in for a short touchdown run. The extra point was no-good, and the Cowboys led 6-0.

Chaney (0-1) will host Beachwood in week two.

Cardinal Mooney (1-0) will visit Hoban in the second game of the season.