CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Week 13 docket features a highly anticipated all-local matchup as Ursuline faces Canfield in the Division III Regional Semifinals.

The postseason battle will be featured as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The game will be streamed live, for free, at 7 p.m. online at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

A tape delay telecast will air Friday night at 10 p.m. on MyYTV and again on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on MyYTV.

Watch the video above to hear the pregame thoughts from players and coaches from both teams.

Ursuline (10-2) has won both previous matchups against Canfield (10-1) in both 1983 and 1984.