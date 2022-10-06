SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – It will be a battle for the top spot in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference on Friday night in Week 8 of the high school football season.

Southern Local will host Valley Christian in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The live telecast begins at 7 p.m. Friday on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Eagles and Indians.

Southern Local has won both previous meetings in the head-to-head series.