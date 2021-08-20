Pregame primer: Springfield to host South Range in a battle of area powers

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield is set to host rival South Range on the first Friday night of the 2021 high school football regular season.



The game will be broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Raiders and Tigers.

Springfield has won three of the last four meetings in the series. That includes the 2019 meeting when the Tigers prevailed 23-20.