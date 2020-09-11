Springfield hosts McDonald in MVAC first-place battle

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield hosted McDonald in week three of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week Friday night.
The Tigers and Blue Devils are battling with Jackson-Milton for first place in the MVAC Scarlet Tier.
Watch the video below to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Player of the Game: Springfield’s Beau Brungard
- Homeowner kicks in door to rescue dogs from burning house in Columbiana County
- Patriot Day event at Sharpsville bar honors servicemen and veterans
- WATCH: Jackson-Milton’s Aaren Landis plows through defenders for TD
- Sharon falls in opener to Slippery Rock