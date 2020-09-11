Springfield hosts McDonald in MVAC first-place battle

Springfield will host McDonald Friday night LIVE at 7 p.m. on MyYTV, and streamed live at WKBN.com.

The full game will be uploaded shortly

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield hosted McDonald in week three of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week Friday night.

The Tigers and Blue Devils are battling with Jackson-Milton for first place in the MVAC Scarlet Tier.

Watch the video below to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff.

