LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Columbiana County powers will collide on Friday night.



Salem and Beaver Local will battle in week two of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Quakers and Beavers.

Salem has won three straight head-to-head meetings in the series. That includes a 62-35 win in 2021.