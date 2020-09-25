Watch: Poland vs. Hubbard full high school football game

Going into Friday, Poland leads the all-time series 10-6, including last year's 42-7 win over Hubbard

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The spotlight was on the Northeast 8 Conference Friday night as Hubbard paid a visit to Poland on the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video below to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Eagles and Bulldogs.

Going into Friday, Poland leads the all-time series 10-6, including last year’s 42-7 win over Hubbard.

