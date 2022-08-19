BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of local perennial playoff powers will collide tonight. Canfield and West Branch will meet in the highly anticipated week 1 matchup on the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

It is their first meeting since 2003.

The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Cardinals and Warriors.

