BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of local perennial playoff powers will collide tonight. Canfield and West Branch will meet in the highly anticipated week 1 matchup on the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.
It is their first meeting since 2003.
The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.
You can watch the Game of the Week:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008
Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Cardinals and Warriors.
West Branch won the last meeting 23-14 in the last meeting in 2003.