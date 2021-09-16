Pregame primer: NE8 powers on display in Friday’s WKBN Game of the Week

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Northeast 8 Conference powers are set to collide on Friday night as Poland hosts South Range in week five of the season.

The game will be broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Raiders and Bulldogs.

South Range and Poland have split a pair of meetings over the last two years. The Bulldogs won the NE8 title back in 2019 going 7-0, while South Range took top honors in 2020 with a mark of 6-0.