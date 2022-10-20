YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the Valley’s most storied programs are set to meet in the final week of the regular season as Cardinal Mooney and Ursuline renew their rivalry for the 69th time.

The game will be televised live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The live telecast begins at 7 p.m. Friday on MyYTV and will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Cardinals and Irish.

Ursuline has won three straight meetings in the head-to-head series.