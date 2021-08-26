Hubbard vs Cardinal Mooney High School Football

Week two of the high school football regular season features a marquee matchup between Cardinal Mooney and Hubbard on the WKBN Game of the Week.

It is the first regular-season meeting between the Cardinals and Eagles since all the way back in 1979.

Cardinal Mooney leads the all-time series 14-0. The last meeting overall came during the 2016 postseason, with the Cardinals coming away with a 27-9 victory.

Watch the video below as WKBN Sports Team 27’s Chad Krispinsky and Ryan Allison break down the week Two battle.

The game will be broadcast live Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and streamed live on the WKBN app.