Pregame primer: Girard set to meet South Range in battle of NE8 powers on WKBN Game of the Week

Game of the Week

Watch the video to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Indians and Raiders

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Undefeated Girard will pay a visit to South Range Friday night in Week 5 of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

It’s the first meeting between the two programs in a pivotal Northeast 8 Conference match-up.

The game broadcast will begin Friday night at 11 on FOX Youngstown. You will also be able to watch the entire game on WKBN.com the next day.

