Pregame primer: Former SVC foes to meet on Friday’s WKBN Game of the Week

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Steel Valley Conference foes are set to collide on Friday night, as Austintown Fitch plays host to Ursuline in week four.

The game will be broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Irish and Falcons.

Ursuline leads the all-time series with a mark of 20-19-1. However, Austintown Fitch has won the last two head-to-head meetings. That includes a 56-28 win in 2020.