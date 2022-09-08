YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the most highly anticipated games of the 2022 high school football season will be played on Friday night, as Ursuline hosts Austintown Fitch in week four of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

It’s a rematch of last year’s epic shootout, which Ursuline won 48-47.

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Falcons and Irish.

Ursuline has won five of the last seven head-to-head meetings in the series with Fitch.