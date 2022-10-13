FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell and Sharon will face-off in the 69th Steel Bowl on Friday night.

It’s the first meeting between the Steelers and Tigers since 2013. The game will be featured as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The live telecast begins at 7 p.m. Friday on MyYTV and will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Steelers and Tigers

Farrell has won five straight meetings in the head-to-head series.