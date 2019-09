Watch the video to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Golden Bears and Red Dragons.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown East will square off with Niles in a week three battle of undefeated teams Friday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.

The game broadcast will begin Friday night at 11PM on FOX Youngstown. An additional replay of the game will air Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on MyYTV.

East and Niles have split the previous six meetings.