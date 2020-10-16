Pregame primer: Canfield gears up for playoff rematch with Kenston

Canfield and Kenston will be streamed live, for free, Friday night at 7 p.m. on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield will host Kenston in the second round of the OHSAA football playoffs Friday night in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The game will be streamed live at 7 p.m. on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app. The entire game will also air Friday night at 11 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Bombers and Cardinals.

The game is a rematch from 2018, when Kenston topped Canfield 33-7 in the Region 9 Championship, eventually winning a state title.