BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The week 12 docket features an all-local matchup as West Branch will host Struthers in the Division IV Regional Quarterfinals.

The game will be featured as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The game will be streamed live, for free, at 7 p.m. online at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

A tape delay telecast will air Friday night at 10 p.m. on MyYTV and again on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on MyYTV.

Watch the video above to hear the pregame thoughts from players and coaches from both teams.

West Branch (10-1) has won 10 straight games. Struthers (7-4) has won six straight heading into this week’s action.