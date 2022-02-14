WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Tuesday, the WKBN Game of the Week features a tremendous matchup between Lowellville and Warren JFK.
With the post-season just a week away, this contest should be an excellent test for each of these proud programs.
High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week
Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV
Lowellville (16-3) at Warren JFK (11-8)
You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008
Last Meeting
Jan. 5, 2021 – Lowellville, 86-75
…Four Rockets finished with 17-points or more in Lowellville 86-75 victory over Kennedy last season. Johnny Michaels, Vinny Ballone and Anthony Lucente all scored 20 points. Cole Bunofsky tallied 17 in the Rockets’ victory. TJ Harden connected on a trio of long-distance shots to close out the night with a team-high 13 points for Kennedy. The game served as the season opener for the Eagles.
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Warren JFK, 64.4; Lowellville, 61.4
Scoring Defense: Lowellville, 47.5; Warren JFK, 61.1
Game Notes
-Lowellville is in the midst of playing six games within 10 days.
-The Rockets have won five consecutive games. The defense has played a key role in their success lately as they’ve allowed an average of 41.8 points per contest during their recent win streak.
-With a win, Lowellville would register their 17th win of the year. The Rockets have reached the 17-win mark in six of their previous 9 seasons.
–Lowellville is the second seed in the Northeast District of Division IV. This year, the Rockets have taken down Girard (73-68), Southeast (67-62), as well as handed Campbell Memorial (53-49) their only setback. Their three losses were to Heartland Christian by 7 (75-68) and a pair of close matchups with undefeated Springfield.
-Kennedy had won seven of their last 9 games before this past Saturday, 81-50 setback at Gilmour Academy.
-The Eagles feature three players who’ve averaged double-figures this season – sophomores Jaden Rishel and Michael Condoleon as well as freshman Nick Ryan.
-Kennedy has lost three of their eight games by a total of 6 points (vs. Girard, St. Thomas Aquinas and Mogadore).
-Warren JFK is the fifth seed and was placed into the Grand Valley District along with the likes of Mathews and Bristol.
-Last year, Kennedy won the Northeast 2 District by defeating McDonald, 77-55. The Eagles then topped Lucas in the Sweet 16 (54-48) before falling to Richmond Heights (67-50) in the Regional Final.
League Standings
2021-22 MVAC Scarlet Tier (Top Four)
Springfield – 14-0 (20-0)
Lowellville – 11-2 (16-3)
Western Reserve – 8-6 (10-11)
Waterloo – 6-6 (6-12)
2021-22 PTC (Top Four)
St. Thomas Aquinas – 7-2 (10-7)
Mogadore – 5-3 (13-5)
Warren JFK – 4-4 (11-8)
Southeast – 4-4 (9-10)
Upcoming Schedule
Lowellville
Feb. 17 – Waterloo
Feb. 18 – Leetonia
Feb. 25 – Southern/Valley Christian winner (Sectional Final)
Warren JFK
Feb. 18 – Lake Center Christian
Feb. 19 – Champion
Feb. 25 – Chalker/Fairport winner (Sectional Final)