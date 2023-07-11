BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the 10U district championship, Poland defeated Canfield 13-0 in the winner-take-all game.

Poland jumped out in front with a 3-0 after Luke Bushey used a delayed steal to swipe home and they never turned back.

Later in the fourth, he would knock in two runs with a shot to the gap. Bushey was named the Knightline Player of the Game after finishing 2-2 with three runs batted in the title game.

Poland’s Nico Pitzulo would pitch 5.2 shutout innings before Dante Carchedi came to record the final out.

After the dominant performance, Poland 10U will now advance to the state tournament.