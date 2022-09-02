CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the ‘Battle of 224’ on the WKBN High School Football ‘Game of the Week’. You can watch the game LIVE in the video above.

Canfield jumped out to a 7-0 lead with Broc Lowry’s 47-yard touchdown run with 3:22 left in the first quarter.

Lowry then put another seven points on the board, this time through the air, with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Dom Marzono.

Lowry’s second rushing touchdown of the first half came with 40 seconds left, extending the lead to 21-0.

Canfield currently leads 21-0 at the half as of the last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Canfield has won five straight head-to-head meetings against Poland. That includes the 2021 season opener, which saw the Cardinals come away with a 24-12 victory.

Poland will host Hubbard in week four. Canfield will host St. Thomas More (ON).

