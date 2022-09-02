CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the ‘Battle of 224’ on the WKBN High School Football ‘Game of the Week’. You can watch the game LIVE in the video above.
Canfield jumped out to a 7-0 lead with Broc Lowry’s 47-yard touchdown run with 3:22 left in the first quarter.
Lowry then put another seven points on the board, this time through the air, with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Dom Marzono.
Lowry’s second rushing touchdown of the first half came with 40 seconds left, extending the lead to 21-0.
Canfield currently leads 21-0 at the half as of the last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
Canfield has won five straight head-to-head meetings against Poland. That includes the 2021 season opener, which saw the Cardinals come away with a 24-12 victory.
Poland will host Hubbard in week four. Canfield will host St. Thomas More (ON).
Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.
Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.