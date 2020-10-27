Poland-Ursuline to meet on Game of the Week; trip to Regional Final on the line

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A trip to the Regional Final is on the line this Saturday when Ursuline takes on Poland. The Irish’s impressive 38-31 victory over West Branch last Saturday has Ursuline in this position after experiencing four-straight losing seasons. Poland has won 7 consecutive matchups and are after their first back-to-back Regional titles in school history.

2020 Division IV Region 13 Regional Semifinal

Ursuline (6-2) at Poland (7-1)

Saturday, October 24, 2020 (Game of the Week)

Last Week’s Result

-Ursuline held an 18-point halftime lead (24-6) before holding off a West Branch rally to post a 38-31 win to advance to the Division IV Region 13 Regional Semifinal. Ursuline, as a team, ran for over 325-yards as DeMarcus McElroy went over 100-yards in the contest.

-Poland cruised past Chagrin Falls, 34-9, in a matchup which saw the Bulldogs run for 350-yards as a team and the defense forced 4 turnovers (3 fumbles). Peyton Mrakovich and Bryce Barringer rushed for 89 and 75 yards respectively.

Notes

-Ursuline finished the 2019 season with a 2-8 mark. The Irish have won 6 of their 8 games played this year. Previously it took Ursuline 35-games to accumulate 6-wins (dating back to September 30 2016 through 2019).

-Last time Ursuline played in the Regional Semifinal was in 2015 when they topped Woodridge (27-20) before winning the Region 11 title (over Crestwood).

-The Irish are after their 10th regional championship this season (1983, 1993, 2000, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2015).

-Poland is after their 4th regional championship (1995, 1999, 2019) but their first back-to-back championships.

-The Bulldogs have won 17 of their last 19 games. During that stretch, the defense has been able to hold their opponents to single-digits in 13 of those games.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 34.5; Poland, 33.1

Scoring Defense: Poland, 11.0; Ursuline, 23.1

Results

Ursuline (6-2)

Irish 38 West Branch 31*

Irish 47 Villa Angela-St. Joseph 21*

Irish 28 Mooney 23

Harding 28 Irish 24

Irish 42 East 7

Irish 40 Boardman 13

Fitch 56 Irish 28

Irish 29 Chaney 6

*-Playoffs

Poland (7-1)

Bulldogs 34 Chagrin Falls 9*

Bulldogs 24 Salem 21*

Bulldogs 47 Struthers 7

Bulldogs 28 Hubbard 0

Bulldogs 44 Lakeview 6

Bulldogs 33 Girard 14

Bulldogs 34 Niles 7

South Range 24 Bulldogs 21

*-Playoffs