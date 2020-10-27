Poland-Ursuline to meet on Game of the Week; trip to Regional Final on the line

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A trip to the Regional Final is on the line this Saturday when Ursuline takes on Poland. The Irish’s impressive 38-31 victory over West Branch last Saturday has Ursuline in this position after experiencing four-straight losing seasons. Poland has won 7 consecutive matchups and are after their first back-to-back Regional titles in school history.
2020 Division IV Region 13 Regional Semifinal
Ursuline (6-2) at Poland (7-1)
Saturday, October 24, 2020 (Game of the Week)
Last Week’s Result
-Ursuline held an 18-point halftime lead (24-6) before holding off a West Branch rally to post a 38-31 win to advance to the Division IV Region 13 Regional Semifinal. Ursuline, as a team, ran for over 325-yards as DeMarcus McElroy went over 100-yards in the contest.
-Poland cruised past Chagrin Falls, 34-9, in a matchup which saw the Bulldogs run for 350-yards as a team and the defense forced 4 turnovers (3 fumbles). Peyton Mrakovich and Bryce Barringer rushed for 89 and 75 yards respectively.
Notes
-Ursuline finished the 2019 season with a 2-8 mark. The Irish have won 6 of their 8 games played this year. Previously it took Ursuline 35-games to accumulate 6-wins (dating back to September 30 2016 through 2019).
-Last time Ursuline played in the Regional Semifinal was in 2015 when they topped Woodridge (27-20) before winning the Region 11 title (over Crestwood).
-The Irish are after their 10th regional championship this season (1983, 1993, 2000, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2015).
-Poland is after their 4th regional championship (1995, 1999, 2019) but their first back-to-back championships.
-The Bulldogs have won 17 of their last 19 games. During that stretch, the defense has been able to hold their opponents to single-digits in 13 of those games.
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 34.5; Poland, 33.1
Scoring Defense: Poland, 11.0; Ursuline, 23.1
Results
Ursuline (6-2)
Irish 38 West Branch 31*
Irish 47 Villa Angela-St. Joseph 21*
Irish 28 Mooney 23
Harding 28 Irish 24
Irish 42 East 7
Irish 40 Boardman 13
Fitch 56 Irish 28
Irish 29 Chaney 6
*-Playoffs
Poland (7-1)
Bulldogs 34 Chagrin Falls 9*
Bulldogs 24 Salem 21*
Bulldogs 47 Struthers 7
Bulldogs 28 Hubbard 0
Bulldogs 44 Lakeview 6
Bulldogs 33 Girard 14
Bulldogs 34 Niles 7
South Range 24 Bulldogs 21
*-Playoffs