STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – It doesn’t get much bigger than this: Poland versus Struthers on Monday’s High School Basketball Game of the Week.
The winner will take sole possession of first place in the Northeast 8 Conference.
Will the Bulldogs take the season sweep? Can Struthers top Poland at home? We’ll find out soon enough.
High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week
Monday, January 30, 2023, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV
Poland (14-3) at Struthers (13-6)
You can watch the Game of the Week:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008
Last 5 Meetings
Dec. 22, 2022 – Poland, 57-56
Jan. 20, 2022 – Struthers, 50-49
Dec. 9, 2021 – Poland, 51-30
Feb. 10, 2021 – Poland, 61-25
Dec. 17, 2020 – Poland, 43-32
Last Meeting
Poland held off Struthers’ fourth-quarter rally to edge the Wildcats 57-56 in December. Katie McDonald scored 18 points, while Sarah Forsyth added 15 – 12 of which were in the second half – for the Bulldogs. Despite scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were led by Faith Stellato’s 24 points on 7 triples.
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Struthers, 52.7; Poland, 47.6
Scoring Defense: Poland, 34.3; Poland, 43.3
2022-23 Northeast 8 Standings
League Records
Poland – 10-1
Struthers – 10-1
Girard – 8-3
South Range -7-4
Lakeview – 5-6
Hubbard – 2-9
Jefferson – 2-9
Niles – 0-11
Game Notes
-Poland has won nine of their last 10 meetings with Struthers.
-The Lady Bulldogs have recorded a record of 11-1 when allowing 40 points or less to their opponents this season.
-In their last outing on Thursday, Poland downed Jefferson — 39-27 — behind Ava Nicholudis and Mary Brant, who scored 11 points apiece. Poland made five three-pointers in the first half.
-Since beginning the season with a 7-5 mark, Struthers has run off six wins in their last seven outings.
-Struthers’ last three losses (to Poland, Ursuline and Liberty) have been decided by a total of 7 points.
-Chloe Neider finished with a career-high 36 points in Struthers’ 74-63 win on Thursday over Girard. She connected on six triples while making 6-of-7 at the free-throw line. Katelyn Kimble also added 19 points.
-Neider has scored over 20 points nine times this season while connecting on five or more 3-point shots three times.
Upcoming Schedule
Poland
Feb. 2 – at Hubbard
Feb. 6 – Lakeview
Feb. 9 – Canfield
Struthers
Feb. 2 – Niles
Feb. 6 – at South Range