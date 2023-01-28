STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – It doesn’t get much bigger than this: Poland versus Struthers on Monday’s High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The winner will take sole possession of first place in the Northeast 8 Conference.

Will the Bulldogs take the season sweep? Can Struthers top Poland at home? We’ll find out soon enough.

High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Monday, January 30, 2023, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Poland (14-3) at Struthers (13-6)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Dec. 22, 2022 – Poland, 57-56

Jan. 20, 2022 – Struthers, 50-49

Dec. 9, 2021 – Poland, 51-30

Feb. 10, 2021 – Poland, 61-25

Dec. 17, 2020 – Poland, 43-32

Last Meeting

Poland held off Struthers’ fourth-quarter rally to edge the Wildcats 57-56 in December. Katie McDonald scored 18 points, while Sarah Forsyth added 15 – 12 of which were in the second half – for the Bulldogs. Despite scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were led by Faith Stellato’s 24 points on 7 triples.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Struthers, 52.7; Poland, 47.6

Scoring Defense: Poland, 34.3; Poland, 43.3

2022-23 Northeast 8 Standings

League Records

Poland – 10-1

Struthers – 10-1

Girard – 8-3

South Range -7-4

Lakeview – 5-6

Hubbard – 2-9

Jefferson – 2-9

Niles – 0-11

Game Notes

-Poland has won nine of their last 10 meetings with Struthers.

-The Lady Bulldogs have recorded a record of 11-1 when allowing 40 points or less to their opponents this season.

-In their last outing on Thursday, Poland downed Jefferson — 39-27 — behind Ava Nicholudis and Mary Brant, who scored 11 points apiece. Poland made five three-pointers in the first half.

-Since beginning the season with a 7-5 mark, Struthers has run off six wins in their last seven outings.

-Struthers’ last three losses (to Poland, Ursuline and Liberty) have been decided by a total of 7 points.

-Chloe Neider finished with a career-high 36 points in Struthers’ 74-63 win on Thursday over Girard. She connected on six triples while making 6-of-7 at the free-throw line. Katelyn Kimble also added 19 points.

-Neider has scored over 20 points nine times this season while connecting on five or more 3-point shots three times.

Upcoming Schedule

Poland

Feb. 2 – at Hubbard

Feb. 6 – Lakeview

Feb. 9 – Canfield

Struthers

Feb. 2 – Niles

Feb. 6 – at South Range