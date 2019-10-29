Poland & Struthers close out NE8 schedule on Game of the Week

Last week, Poland clinched a home playoff game

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The regular season finale takes us to Poland where the Bulldogs host Struthers. The Wildcats are reeling from a high-scoring 7-point setback (49-42) to South Range. Poland won the inaugural Northeast 8 championship by topping Hubbard (42-7) last Friday.

2019 High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, November 1, 2019 (Tape Delay, Fox)

Struthers (6-3) at Poland (7-2)

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 28, 2018 – Struthers, 22-21

Sept. 29, 2017 – Poland, 33-0

Sept. 30, 2016 – Struthers, 28-21

Oct. 2, 2015 – Poland, 42-14

Oct. 10, 2014 – Poland, 14-7

Last Meeting

-Last September, Struthers shocked Poland – 22-21 – to come back from a 14-point deficit at halftime. The Wildcats’ Aiden Hall caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from JD Hall to bring Struthers within a point (21-20). Then, coach Curt Kuntz called for a two-point try instead of an extra point attempt. Tyrese Hawkins – out of the wildcat – scored on the run and gave Struthers the lead and eventually the win.

Game Notes

-Since opening the season with a 1-2 mark, Poland has won 6 consecutive games which included their entire Northeast 8 conference slate to date.

-Jack Fulton led the Bulldogs with 110 yards rushing and a pair of scores in Poland’s 42-7 win over Hubbard this past Friday. Fulton also connected on 3 of 5 passing for 48 yards and another touchdown. Jacob Caudle also scored twice on the ground. The defense held Hubbard’s offense to just 116 yards.

-The Bulldogs last won at home in the month of November in 2009 (on Nov. 6 vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary, 38-14).

-Struthers also began the season with an even record after week 4 (2-2). The Wildcats ran off four straight wins before falling a week ago to South Range (49-42). The Raiders accumulated 525 total yards of offense. For Struthers, Aiden Hall (197 yards) and Adrian Brown (120 yards) each went over 100-yards on the ground. Hall also completed 4 passes for 135 yards (2 TDs).

-Struthers’ last win in November came in 2013 when the ‘Cats won a pair of games (over Howland, 31-20; and at home against Lakeview, 14-3).

Northeast 8 Standings

x-Poland – 6-0 (7-2)

Struthers – 4-2 (6-3)

Hubbard – 4-2 (6-3)

South Range – 4-2 (6-3)

Girard – 3-3 (6-3)

Niles – 3-3 (6-3)

Lakeview – 0-6 (1-8)

Jefferson – 0-6 (1-8)

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Struthers, 36.1; Poland, 33.4

Scoring Defense: Poland, 11.1; Struthers, 21.4