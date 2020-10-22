Poland set for showdown with Chagrin Falls on WKBN Game of the Week

Chagrin Falls-Poland will be live-streamed Saturday at 7 p.m. on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Number two seeded Poland will face 10th-seeded Chagrin Falls in the Division IV Regional Quarterfinals Saturday night.

The game will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app. It will also air on FOX Youngstown immediately following the World Series game Saturday night.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2 and in HD at 62.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

FOX – Spectrum Channel 12 or 1012

The Bulldogs are 6-1, having won six straight games heading in. Poland rallied to defeat Salem 24-21 in the second round of the postseason.

Chagrin Falls has posted a record of 5-2. The Tigers had last weekend off, after Field was forced to cancel the game due to COVID-19.