STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland rolled past Struthers 60-44 in Northeast 8 Conference girls basketball action on Monday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

With the win, the Bulldogs take over sole possession of first place in the NE8.

Poland’s Mary Brant led the way with 22 points in the win. Ariana Daniels and Katie McDonald added 10 points apiece in the win.

Struthers was led by Chloe Neider and Katelyn Kimble, who tallied 14 points apiece. Faith Stellato added 8 points in the loss for the Wildcats.

Poland improves to 15-3 overall and 11-1 in NE8. The Bulldogs return to action on Thursday at Hubbard.



Struthers drops to 13-7 overall and 10-2 in NE8. The Wildcats return to the floor on Thursday at home against Niles.