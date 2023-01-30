STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland rolled past Struthers 60-44 in Northeast 8 Conference girls basketball action on Monday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Poland head coach Nick Blanch spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

With the win, Poland completes the regular season sweep of Struthers, and takes over sole possession of the top spot in the NE8 standings.

Poland has now won 10 of the last 11 meetings with Struthers.