Poland, Chaney on collision course in district title tilt on Saturday’s Game of the Week

Poland plays host to Chaney at 4 p.m. on Saturday

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two years ago, Chaney and Poland met in a thrilling district championship tilt.

Now, let the cameras roll as they’ll do it again.

During this playoff run, Chaney has scored an average of 82 points, while Poland has allowed just 36 points. Something has to give.

The Game of the Week takes place at Poland High School this Saturday afternoon with the district crown on the line.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 4 pm (LIVE on MyYTV)

Chaney (11-6) at Poland (16-3)

*Live streamed on WKBN.com, tape delayed on MyYTV at 10 pm

Last Meeting

Mar. 9, 2019 – Poland, 69-57 (OT) – District Championship

Two years ago, the Bulldogs received a game-high 32-point performance by Daniel Kramer to push Poland past Chaney in overtime – 69-57. Braeden O’Shaughnessy also added 22 for the Bulldogs. Chaney was paced by Sharrod Taylor’s 20 points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Chaney, 69.4; Poland, 58.1

Scoring Defense: Poland, 44.4; Chaney, 59.5

Game Notes:

Chaney is the defending district champion. The Cowboys, a year ago, held off Struthers – 53-50 – behind Travis Easterly’s 19 points to win the Boardman District.

On Thursday, Chaney advanced to the district final by topping West Branch at home – 73-41. Sharrod Taylor and Quincy Jones led the Cowboys with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

The Cowboys have won seven of eight games where they score 70 points or more this year.

Poland has won eight games in a row since falling in back-to-back contests against Struthers and Springfield in mid-January. During this streak, Poland has not allowed a single opponent to score more than 45 points.

Ken Grisdale became the 47th coach in the state of Ohio to reach 500 wins on January 26 when the Bulldogs topped Jefferson, 64-45.

In the district semifinal, Poland held off a late rally by Louisville to win 53-43 to move onto host Chaney on Friday. Christian Colosimo scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the first three quarters. Brody Todd and Ross Dedo added 11 and 10 points apiece.

The Bulldogs are 14-0 when holding their opponents to 55 points or less.

2021 Division II – Northeast 2 District Field

Sectional Semifinal (Feb. 23)

Lakeview 54 Howland 45

Louisville 63 NDCL 44

Salem 61 Girard 41

West Branch 71 Hubbard 36

Chaney 83 West Geauga 45

Sectional Championship (Feb. 26)

Poland 54 Lakeview 29

Louisville 75 Salem 61

West Branch 58 Marlington 50

Chaney 91 Edgewood 43

District Semifinals (Mar. 4)

Poland 53 Louisville 43

Chaney 73 West Branch 41

District Championship (Mar. 6)

Chaney at Poland