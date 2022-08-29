CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The battle for 224 takes place this Friday on WKBN’s Game of the Week. Poland looks to get back at their rival Canfield after dropping their last five meetings with the Cardinals.

Canfield opens their home slate against Poland this Friday. Will it be six in a row for the Cardinals in this rivalry series?

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Poland (1-1) at Canfield (2-0)

Last Five Meetings

Oct. 19, 2021 – Canfield, 24-12

Oct. 26, 2018 – Canfield, 34-7

Oct. 27, 2017 – Canfield, 38-0

Oct. 28, 2016 – Canfield, 29-14

Oct. 30, 2015 – Canfield, 7-6

Last Meeting

Broc Lowry ran for two scores and threw for another as Canfield registered a 24-12 victory over Poland in last year’s opener. Lowry gained 92 yards on the ground and threw for another 169 stripes. Poland’s Jack Fulton led the Bulldogs by rushing for 96 yards.

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Canfield, 31.5; Poland, 11.5

Scoring Defense: Canfield, 21.5; Poland, 22.0

Game Notes

-Poland last posted a win in the series with Canfield on Halloween in 2014 (28-7).

-Poland rebounded from their week one loss to Chaney to post a 21-10 road victory over the Louisville Leopards. Dominic Pagano led the team in rushing with 103 yards and two scores. He also threw a touchdown pass to Cole Fulton to help the Bulldogs climb out of a 10-0 deficit to post the win.

-The Bulldogs have won seven of their last eight regular-season games away from home.

-When Poland is able to hold their opponents to 20 points or less, they’ve won their last 22 outings.

-This past Friday, Canfield registered a 28-12 win at Bellevue. Broc Lowry connected twice with Scottie Eaton on touchdown passes in the second quarter (50, 16). The Cardinals have now won 10 straight regular season games.

-Canfield opens their home schedule this Friday. During the regular season, the Cardinals have won 14 of their last 15 home games.

-When the Cardinals score 21 points or better, Canfield has won each of their last 23 games.

-In nine of their last 13 games played, the Cardinals have scored 35 points or more.

Upcoming Schedule

Poland

Sept. 9 – Hubbard (2-0)

Sept. 16 – at South Range (2-0)

Sept. 23 – Niles (1-1)

Canfield

Sept. 9 – St. Thomas More (ON)

Sept. 16 – at Chaney (2-0)

Sept. 23 – at Dover (2-0)