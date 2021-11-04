Playoff pregame primer: West Branch and Poland to meet for the first time in 34 years

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – An all-local Division IV Region 13 matchup between Poland and West Branch headlines the high school football docket in week twelve.

It is the first meeting between the Bulldogs and Warriors since 1987.

The game will be streamed live at 7 p.m. as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week on WKBN.com and the WKBN app.

A replay of the game will air Friday night at 11 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Bulldogs and Warriors.

West Branch enters this week’s action with a record of 11-0. Poland is 8-3, and has won six straight games.

Poland leads the all-time series 10-5. That includes the last meeting that took place in 1987, a 13-7 overtime win for the Bulldogs.

The winner will face the winner of Girard/Perry next Friday night.