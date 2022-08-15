BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – If you want to see two of the top quarterbacks in the entire area, WKBN has what you’re looking for. This Friday, Broc Lowry and the Canfield Cardinals will travel to Beloit to take on Dru DeShields’ West Branch Warriors on the High School Football Game of the Week.

This is the 32nd meeting between the two programs. West Branch leads the all-time series 22-9, including a mark of 8-3 against Canfield at Clinton Heacock Stadium.

In Mike Pavlansky’s 21 years as the Cardinals’ head coach, Canfield has made eleven playoff trips and has posted a losing mark just three times. Over the past five years, Canfield has recorded an overall winning percentage of 84.7% (50-9).

Under first-year head coach Tim Cooper, the Warriors will look to add another successful season. West Branch is the defending back-to-back Eastern Buckeye Conference champions.

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: West Branch, 46.8; Canfield, 29.7

Scoring Defense: Canfield, 11.8; West Branch, 23.1

Total Offense: West Branch, 466.9; Canfield, 319.1

Basic Alignments

Offense: Canfield, I-Formation; West Branch, Spread

Defense: Canfield, 4-3; West Branch, 4-4

Game Notes

-The Cardinals finished with an 11-win season before falling to eventual-state champion Chardon (27-14) in the Regional Semifinal in 2021. Their 7th double-digit win season under coach Mike Pavlansky.

-The return of Canfield’s standout quarterback Broc Lowry has many excited about the prospects of this year’s team. The Indiana commit threw 17 touchdowns while passing for 1921 yards. Lowry only threw three interceptions in 201 pass attempts last year. He also ran for 871 yards (13 TDs).

-On the defensive side of the ball, the Cardinals will welcome back Dom Marzano (64 ½ tackles), Hunter Kanotz (4 QB sacks) and Caden Kohout (38 tackles) to lead their front seven. Canfield moved Danny Inglis to inside linebacker during the off-season. The defensive unit allowed an average of 218.7 yards per game last year.

-Last year, West Branch accumulated 188 rushing yards and 279 passing yards per game. The EBC’s Player of the Year Dru DeShields is back for his senior season. In 2021, DeShields threw for 3659 yards and completed 67.6% of his passes (259-383) while throwing for 41 scores and also gaining 1126 yards on the ground (16 TDs).

-Coach Cooper says to look for Mike Kanagy and Beau Alazaus to step into larger roles on offense this year. Christian Martig caught 49 passes last year. Lots of promise in the sophomore class with Boston Mulinix, Anthony Perry and Joey Jackson at the skill positions.

-Mike Kanagy will be the defense’s anchor indicates coach Cooper. Last year, he took over for an injured Jed Smith at linebacker and nearly finished with 90 tackles.

Upcoming Schedule

Canfield

Aug. 26 – at Bellevue

Sept. 2 – Poland

Sept. 9 – St. Thomas More (ON)

West Branch

Aug. 26 – Woodridge

Sept. 2 – at Revere

Sept. 9 – Ridgewood