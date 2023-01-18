NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster College senior Tyler James, a Warren JFK product, was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Titans’ thrilling 102-98 overtime win over Washington & Jefferson in President’s Athletic Conference men’s basketball action.

The game was televised live as the WKBN College Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

James led all scorers with 22 points and 11 rebounds in the win. The victory snapped Westminster’s five-game losing streak in the series against W&J.