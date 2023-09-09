NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster sophomore quarterback Ty McGowan was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Titans’ 28-7 win over Thiel in college football action on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Field inside Harold Burry Stadium.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

McGowan threw for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Titans in the win.

Westminster improves to 1-1 overall on the season.