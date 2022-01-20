NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster junior Natalie Murrio was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Titans’ 71-65 win over Grove City on Thursday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN College Basketball Game of the Week.

Murrio registered a career-high 33 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists and three steals in the win.

Westminster has now won six straight games and improves to 9-5 overall on the season. The Titans also improve to 6-2 in President’s Athletic Conference action.