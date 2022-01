NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster senior Anthony Ritter was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Titans’ thrilling win over rival Grove City on Thursday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN College Basketball Game of the Week.

Ritter led the Titans with a team-high 20 points in the win. He also added a pair of rebounds and two assists.

With the win, Westminster has now won four straight games and five of the last six games against Grove City.