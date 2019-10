Western Reserve's Todd Henning was named the Player of the Game in the WKBN Game of the Week

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve wide receiver Todd Henning was named the Player of the Game in Reserve’s 55-6 victory over Lowellville Friday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.

Henning rushed 64 yards and picked up 107 yards receiving with a TD to lead Reserve to this decisive victory.

The Player of the Game award is sponsored by Fred Martin Ford and Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Print.

The conference victory improves Western Reserve to 7-1 on the season.