BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve’s Nate Hemberger was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Blue Devils’ 54-20 win over Lisbon in the first round of the high school football postseason.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Hemberger scored six rushing touchdowns and blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown in the victory.

He also rushed for 138 yards for the Blue Devils, helping them advance to week 11.