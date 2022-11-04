BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch Senior quarterback Dru DeShields was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Warriors 54-35 win over Struthers in high school football playoff action on Friday night.

The game was featured as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week. Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

DeShields piled up 372 passing yards and four touchdowns in the win for the Warriors. He also rushed for an additional score.

West Branch has now won 11 straight games, and improves to 11-1 on the season.

The Warriors advance to face Akron Buchtel in the Division IV Regional Semifinals next Saturday night at a location to be announced.