CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK senior lineman Pat Valent was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Eagles’ 35-0 win over Southern Local in Week 13 high school football playoff action on Saturday night.

The game was featured as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Valent helped anchor a line that piled up 251 rushing yards on the night. He also led the defensive charge, helping the Eagles keep Southern from scoring.