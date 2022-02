WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK junior Michael Condoleon was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Eagles’ 68-55 win over Lowellville on Tuesday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, he spoke with Chad Krispinsky. Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Condoleon piled up 16 points including four three-pointers in the win.

With the win, Warren JFK improves to 12-8 overall on the season.