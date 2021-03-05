Player of the Game: Warren JFK’s Cam Hollobaugh

Hollobaugh finished with 19 points, 16 rebounds and five assists in the win for the Eagles

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK’s Cam Hollobaugh was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Eagles’ 77-55 win over McDonald in the Division IV District Final.

Watch the video to see his complete postgame interview.

The Player of the Game is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.

Hollobaugh finished with 19 points, 16 rebounds and five assists in the win for the Eagles.

Warren JFK, under Head Coach Mark Komlanc, improves to 12-4 on the season. The Eagles advance to face Lucas in the Division IV Regional Semifinals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Akron Firestone High School.