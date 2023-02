WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Harding senior Jacob Lawrence was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Raiders’ 86-60 win over East Liverpool in boys’ high school basketball action on Tuesday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Lawrence tied for game-high scoring honors with 23 points in the win.

Warren Harding now heads to tournament play riding a five-game win streak.