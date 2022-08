YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior wide receiver Will Burney was named Player of the Game for his efforts in a dominant 52-14 win over Brookfield in the 2022 regular season opener.

Burney was one of six Irish players to reach the endzone.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Burney caught three passes for 51 yards. That includes an 18-yard touchdown reception in the Ursuline victory.