YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior Terrance Pankey was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the 66-49 Irish win over rival Cardinal Mooney in boys’ high school basketball action on Friday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Pankey piled up 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in the win.

Ursuline has now won 15 consecutive games. The Irish improve to 18-1 on the season.