YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline freshman Jaylen Gunther was named Player of the Game for his efforts in a 69-58 win over rival Cardinal Mooney in Steel Valley Conference boys basketball action on Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Gunther tied for team-high scoring honors with 19 points for Ursuline.

Ursuline has now topped Cardinal Mooney in seven consecutive head-to-head meetings.